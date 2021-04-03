Day 383 – Little Freakin’ House on the Prairie

by

by Karen Topakian

Part way through shelter-in-place, I decided to save some money, use fewer packaged products, go to the supermarket less often and make a few food items myself.

Instead of buying fresh squeezed orange juice in a single use plastic container, I started by squeezing my own orange juice with our Braun electric citrus juicer.

Every Friday morning, I receive 8 or 9 organic oranges from our farm delivery folks, Farm Fresh to You, which I squeeze in the juicer to make enough to drink a glass a day to take my iron pill.

This system worked perfectly until a week ago Friday when the juicer ran out of juice. Kaputski. I plugged it into several kitchen outlets. Nothing.

I put it back in the cupboard and pulled out the hand juicer and went to work. About 20 plus minutes later I had squeezed enough juice for the week. But it took a fair bit of elbow grease.

This week, I went online to purchase a replacement juicer. When I couldn’t find one, I contacted the manufacturer, Braun. The company representative informed me they stopped making it but have a few other similar versions. I’m not sure I like the replacements. Until I can find a suitable one, I will hand squeeze my own orange juice for the foreseeable future.

The second food item I decided to make myself is hummus. I found an easy to make recipe online and used our small food processor to make it every two weeks. This worked well for a while, except I frequently couldn’t find canned garbanzo beans. Some weeks I would venture into a few stores to find a can, which was not very smart from a public health perspective.

Instead, I ordered a bag of raw garbanzo beans from Farm Fresh, soak 1/3 cup overnight, cook them in the morning, then mix all the ingredients into hummus.

I’m not finished. Next, I will venture back into the world of making my own yogurt, which I did many decades ago. Since I often have trouble finding my favorite brand and want to avoid purchasing food items in single use plastic, I will resurrect my grandmother’s handwritten recipe, dig out the candy thermometer, retrieve an appropriate ceramic bowl, and designate an old towel to wrap around it while it sits in a barely warm oven.

Once I successfully start making yogurt, our house will surely resemble Little Freakin’ House on the Prairie.