Day 384 – Why Women Might Not Have Served as Jesus’ Disciples

by Karen Topakian

On the holiest of holy days in the Christian religion, Easter Sunday, I offer this possible explanation for why women may not have served as Jesus’ disciples.

Bartholomew, a fisherman, walked quickly out of his home through his small courtyard toward the gate.

Sapphira, his wife, watched him steal past his fishnets as she hung a wet sheet on the clothesline.

“Aren’t you going fishing today?”

“I’m going to hear the prophet, Jesus,” answered Bartholomew.

“Again?”

“Come listen. You’ll like him.”

“What about all this work?” asked Sapphira, waving at a pile of wet laundry, a young child wheezing and a stack of encrusted bowls. “And don’t give me that ‘god will provide’ business.”

“I didn’t say anything.”

“But you did the last time a prophet sailed through Nazareth. God never showed up so I ended up doing all the work myself.”

He shrugged.

“Anyway, I don’t think your friends Mark, Luke and John want women around. When my friend Mary went to hear the last prophet, your friends told her she should be stoned for showing her ankles.”

“What do you expect men to do when she cinches her robe so tight?”

“A woman at the well told me she believed in Jesus and wanted to follow him but your buddies told her she belonged at home. She couldn’t break through the stucco ceiling.”

“Again, with the ceiling?”

Bartholomew put his arm around her and pulled her close to him. “I really think he’s the one.”

“The one, what?” she responded wriggling herself free from his grasp.

“The Messiah,” answered Bartholomew beaming.

“Is he? Probably promising he’ll make Galilee Great Again! If he says he can perform miracles, why doesn’t he get us a new oil lamp that won’t leak?”

He looked at her crestfallen.

Sapphira reached for her husband’s hand. “What’s the matter with our religion? I thought you liked Judaism. What, you don’t like Rabbi Jacob?”

“I like Rabbi Jacob but how many times is he going to read from Leviticus? All those rules!”

“He’s reminding us how to live our faith.”

“Enough already about avoiding the cloven hooves and the unclean. I get it.”

Saphhira dropped his hand and resumed hanging up the wet laundry.

“You’ve changed. I remember when you enjoyed fishing, repairing your nets and teaching our children,” exclaimed Saphhira. “Now it’s Jesus this and Jesus that.”

“He says things I’ve never heard before,” confessed Bartholomew.

“You want to hear things you’ve never heard before? You’re a lousy husband. There I’ve said it. My mother was right.”

“His words stir my heart.”

“I’ll give you something to stir,” said Sapphira pointing to a pail of milk and a butter churner.

“He’s promising us a better life.”

“What’s he going to do? Put food on our table, clothe us, keep us warm? You’re supposed to do that, you big lug. That’s your job as a husband and a father.”

Bartholomew shook his head, saddened by his wife’s negativity and walked out.

Sapphira pulled another sheet out of the pile and shook it within an inch of its life and muttered to herself, “What’s this one promising us, the keys to heaven?”