Day 385 – My Essay to the New York Times

by Karen Topakian

The New York Times posted an invitation to submit a 200 word maximum response to this question: What is your guiding philosophy or the personal code you live by? How does it play out in our life? Feel free to mention if and how it has been affected by your experiences over the past year.

Here is my submission with a big Thank You to my best pal and personal editor, Harvey Solomon. I will let you know if the Times prints my piece.

Dear New York Times,

Since 1981, I’ve lived my life according to the guiding philosophy imbedded in the philosophy of nonviolence: seek to win friendship and understanding; defeat injustice, not people; choose love instead of hate; believe the universe is on the side of justice.

I adhere to these principles in my professional life as a communications consultant and freelance writer and socially with friends and family. Most importantly, I follow them when I put myself at personal risk by committing an act of nonviolent direct action, which I’ve done more than 30 times ― against militarism and for nuclear abolition, human and civil rights, and environmental protection.

These principles help me focus on acting from a loving heart and believing deeply in the call for justice especially when I’m in police custody and appearing before a judge.

My commitment to nonviolence hasn’t changed. What’s changed is that the pandemic has made it impossible to put it into practice. No longer can I blockade the gates at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory where the U.S. designs nuclear weapons or at banks that fund oil pipelines. I’m looking forward to a post-pandemic resurgence in peaceful non-violent action. There’s more to do now than ever.

Sincerely,

Karen Topakian