Day 386 – Happy 90th Birthday, Daniel Ellsberg!

by Karen Topakian

You have been my hero, ever since you released the Pentagon Papers in 1971.

You spoke truth to power during a time of war and domestic turmoil. You showed the world what the US government was really doing in Vietnam. No one could say they didn’t know because you revealed the secret bombing missions in Cambodia and Laos.

You pulled the curtain back on the lies told by the Johnson Administration, Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara and President Nixon that kept the full scope of the war from the American public.

Thankfully the charges against you of conspiracy, espionage, and theft of government property were dismissed.

But you didn’t stop there. You have continued to oppose war and militarism for decades.

Though you don’t know me, I know you from the countless times I have blockaded San Francisco streets with you to oppose the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, lay down in front of the gates of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory on Hiroshima Day together with you to oppose the design and develop nuclear weapons, occupied police vans with you and waited in police holding pens together.

I wish you a very happy number 90 and look forward to seeing you again on the path to a peaceful future.