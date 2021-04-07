Day 387 – Relaxation Time

by

by Karen Topakian

Peg and I just spent a few days in a rental house in Bodega Bay, right on the water.

We went on the 4.9 mile Sea to Sky trail in the Jenner Preserve right past four furry brown bulls and scores of belted cows accompanied by a few calves tearing through the green grass. The fog descended on the high places occasionally shrouding the spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.

We hiked the 5.3 mile Pomo Canyon/Red Hill loop through 2nd growth redwoods.

We visited Wild Flour Bakery in Freestone and wandered through the shops in nearby Occidental.

We watched a seagull on the shoreline try to hold onto a half swallowed flat fish with a long skinny tail hanging out of its beak while a vulture stared it down. The seagull kept its prey despite the vulture’s menacing presence. We watched the coots, herons, dowitchers and egrets hunt for food in the mudflats. And the seals and sea lions lumber past.

We ate dinner and breakfast in front of this view, watched television, read books and magazines and never set the alarm clock.

Why doesn’t life at home ever feel so relaxing?