Day 388 – Rainbow Grocery Made My Day

April 8, 2021 by Leave a Comment

by Karen Topakian

For those of you who have ever shopped at Rainbow Grocery Worker-Owned Grocery Store, you will understand the unmitigated joy I felt when I entered Rainbow today for the first time in more than a year to find the bulk section, open and available.

This shopping emporium become my Garden Eden when I first stepped inside in 1984 because so many products can be purchased in whatever quantity I need. From Basmati to wild rice, from amaranth to whole wheat flour and from almonds to walnuts, Rainbow sells it from bulk bins.

Today, I found my greatest joy on the tea aisle. For months, I suffered through breakfast drinking bagged tea. But no longer. Finally, after more than a year I can enjoy a cup of jasmine supreme green tea for breakfast. It’s truly the little things in life that keep me humming.

Filed Under: Uncategorized
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: