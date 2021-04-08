Day 388 – Rainbow Grocery Made My Day

by

by Karen Topakian

For those of you who have ever shopped at Rainbow Grocery Worker-Owned Grocery Store, you will understand the unmitigated joy I felt when I entered Rainbow today for the first time in more than a year to find the bulk section, open and available.

This shopping emporium become my Garden Eden when I first stepped inside in 1984 because so many products can be purchased in whatever quantity I need. From Basmati to wild rice, from amaranth to whole wheat flour and from almonds to walnuts, Rainbow sells it from bulk bins.

Today, I found my greatest joy on the tea aisle. For months, I suffered through breakfast drinking bagged tea. But no longer. Finally, after more than a year I can enjoy a cup of jasmine supreme green tea for breakfast. It’s truly the little things in life that keep me humming.