Day 389 – She Made You Laugh But You Probably Never Knew Her Name

by

by Karen Topakian

If you watched Saturday Night Live in the early years, you probably laughed at one of Anne Beatts’ jokes or skits.

If you enjoyed SNL’s nerdy irrepressibly awkward teenage couple Lisa Loopner and Todd DiLaMuca, then you laughed at one of Anne Beatts’ skits.

If you appreciated Laraine Newman’s child-like Child Psychiatrist or creepy Uncle Roy played by Buck Henry or Dan Aykroyd’s two showstopper characters – smarmy salesman Irwin Mainway or the unkempt, unlikely oafish male prostitute, Fred Garvin, then you laughed at Anne Beatts’ characters.

As one of the first female writers at SNL and one of the earliest (1975-1980), she won two Emmys. After leaving SNL, she remained with NBC to create and write Square Pegs starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

Though Ms. Beatts passed away Thursday at the age of 74, her characters and skits will keep us laughing for many years to come.