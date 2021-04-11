Day 390 –The Three Things My Mother Said She Didn’t Understand

by

by Karen Topakian

On the 2nd anniversary of my mother’s death, I offer this pronouncement she often made – “There are three things in the world I don’t understand: why the stock market crashed in 1929, where electricity comes from and where the stripes go on a barber pole.”

When my father would patiently explain the crash in 1929 by mentioning low wages, debt and excessive bank loans; and explain electricity by describing currents and conductor elements and tell her he couldn’t help her about the barber pole, she would nod that she understood.

But she didn’t really. Because on another day at another time, she would announce again the same three things she didn’t understand. Eventually my father stopped explaining.

I contend she enjoyed asking the questions more than listening to the answers.

I also contend that if she could live to 92 and understand everything else in the world but those three items, she must have been a genius.