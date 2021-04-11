Day 391 – Enjoying a New Netflix Show – Anne with an E

by

by Karen Topakian

In Peg and my never ending search for television programs focused on women’s lives that don’t include murder and sexual assault, we’ve landed on Anne with an E based on the book, Anne of Green Gables, which neither of us ever read.

Anne with an E, set in the 1890s on Prince Edward Island, Canada follows the life of a young red-headed orphan girl and her life in a small farming community.

Plucky by nature, Anne possesses a rich and vibrant vocabulary, an expansive and expressive imagination and an adventuresome spirit not always appreciated by the adults in charge.

As I watch Season 3, the last one in the series, I find myself not only appreciating the fine acting, gorgeous scenery and vivid cinematography but valuing the way the show addresses social issues of the time that seem current and relatable today.