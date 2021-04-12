Day 381 – Another Young Black Man Murdered

by

by Karen Topakian

Today, we mourn the death of Daunte Wright, a 20 year old Black Man, a young father, pulled over for expired license plates and for an air freshener dangling from his rear view mirror.

With his mother on the phone and his girlfriend in the car, the police officer confused his taser for his gun and murdered this young man.

We’ve heard every excuse in the book now for stopping Black men and women while driving – a turn signal problem, too wide of a turn, broken tail light, missing headlight, missing tag,….

Nothing dangerous, life threatening or potentially violent. Except in too many cases the driver ends up dead.

How many more of these killings will our country and community endure before we defund our police force, hold police officers accountable immediately for their actions and demand justice, safety and accountability?

We must invest in non-police programs that protect Black people and invest in Black lives.

Sadly, Daunte will probably not be the last Black driver to die at the hands of a police officer, but we cannot let his brutal death go without change. We cannot.