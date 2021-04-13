Day 393 – Things I Can’t Wait to End After Shelter-in-Place

April 13, 2021

by Karen Topakian

Aside from wearing masks every time I leave the house here are the zoom-related issues I will not miss:

Can you please unmute?

Can you please mute?

Who is chewing or breathing heavily? Please mute.

Can you hear me?

Why is there an echo?

Can you make me host or co-host?

Can I share my screen?

Can you scroll down?

Can you scroll up?

Can you make the font bigger?

How do I change my background screen?

How do I get into my breakout room?

How do I get back to the main room?

