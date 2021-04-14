Day 394 – Finally, An End to a Senseless War

by

by Karen Topakian

A long, long time ago in the fall of 2001, several of my colleagues and comrades from the Agape foundation, where I served as the executive director, and I stood on San Francisco street corners carrying signs calling for an end to the war in Afghanistan.

We were few but mighty. And we were consistent.

For a while we occupied a corner on Lombard Street as folks entered the City from the North, but we decided that the corner of Market and Van Ness Streets was the right corner for us. We never wavered.

We stood there once a week for months, receiving boos, thumbs down along with several brave people who acknowledged how grateful they were that someone was saying no to war. Our stance wasn’t popular but eventually many people came around to seeing the folly of that war and the uselessness of those who died on both sides.

The invasion of Afghanistan made no sense to us then and certainly has not for the last 20 years. I never understood the goal. I never knew why we attacked a country that had nothing to do with the attack on 9/11 by al Qaeda.

Since the US invaded Afghanistan, 2,312 American troops lost their life in a war that should never have occurred. According to the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs and brown University, about 157,000 people have been killed in the Afghanistan war since 2001. More than 43,000 of those killed have been civilians.

Today, our president declared an end and set a date for removing our troops. I am grateful for his commitment to ending another senseless war. Long, long overdue!

The next time a president suggests we invade another country let’s think back and ask ourselves, why? What are we trying to accomplish? Is the military the only way? Are there diplomatic means that we could use instead? Why, oh why are we choosing to sacrifice our young in war? And why are our elected leaders so trigger happy?

I would like to think there will come a time in my lifetime when the US is not at war but that has not happened yet in my 66 years of life. Many of us have devoted much of our lives and resources to protesting war, using everything we have. I, for one, will never stop.