Day 394 – I Have Run Out of Patience

by Karen Topakian

Last April, I filed an unemployment claim under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the first time unemployment benefits were available to consultants and contract employees.

I have been a consultant for 10 years and at the beginning of shelter-in-place in 2020 my contracts were severed when my nonprofit clients needed to rein in expenses and cut loose all of their consultants.

When I realized I was eligible, I immediately filed for unemployment benefits. For the last year I have repeatedly reached out to EDD inquiring about my claim, asking about when I would be paid and what else I needed to do to speed up the process.

Every single time, I receive this same email message back:

Thank you for submitting a question. Your reference number is #XXXXX. You will receive a response in your UI Online Inbox in 5-7 days

Yesterday when, I checked on my status, EDD said I needed to file a new claim because my original one had expired and suggested if I needed help, to call the help line, which I did. After navigating through a dizzying amount of voice mail menus, I was told the office was too busy to answer my call and suggested I call back.

What is wrong with EDD? How is this government agency not be able to handle, manage and address unemployment claims from a year ago?

I am eligible for this money. I deserve this money and for some reason the state of California is completely incapable of responding appropriately. I personally have run out of freakin’ patience with the EDD.

At several times in my past while living in RI, I filed for unemployment when I was laid off or lost jobs. They paid you what you were due in cash and you didn’t have to keep requesting. But not here.

At a friend’s suggestion, I reached out to CA State Sen. Scott Weiner’s office to help me with my claim. I don’t like to bother elected officials with something like this, but I was at the end of my rope.

I am not unfamiliar with taking on formidable tasks, i.e. nuclear abolition and climate change, but this one seems insurmountable.