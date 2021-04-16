Day 396 – Spoiled by the New Yorker

by

by Karen Topakian

On any given night, I have a stack of reading material by my bedside – the book I’m reading for book group, currently “The Ministry of the Future,” one or two other novels and a stack of my beloved New Yorkers.

Regardless of what I’m supposed to read, it’s the New Yorker, that I prefer. I find the writing superb, the articles well-researched, issues and ideas ranging from the oppression of Uighurs in China to the latest food fad in France to young anti-gun violence leaders.

I learn something new in every issue about a topic I may have not even known existed. I’ve come to know the authors and their subject area of expertise. And have even read the books they’ve authored, enjoying it as much as their articles.

Plus, it’s not plagued by full page glossy ads for make-up, perfume or high-end fashion. And it has cartoons, funny ironic entertaining cartoons that provide a little levity while reading about species extinction.

As soon as it arrives in my mailbox on Thursday, I dive into Talk of the Town and if I can stay awake long enough, I start in on one of the longer pieces.

Granted, I don’t love every article, nor do I read every issue from cover to cover. Toward the end of the previous administration, I glossed over some of the articles about the former president because I had consumed too much Trump toxicity in any given day by listening and watching the news.

I subscribe to a few other magazines, but they languish by the bedside gathering dust because no other publication can compete.

I’ll admit it, I’m spoiled by the New Yorker.