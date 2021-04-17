Day 397 – Memories of My Grandparents

by

by Karen Topakian

During my childhood, my sister and I often slept over night at my paternal grandparent’s home.

Many things in their home and their habits seemed strange to me because it was so different from my own. First their home had two floors – kitchen, dining room, living room and foyer downstairs; 4 bedrooms upstairs plus the only bathroom, which didn’t have a shower. My home had only one floor and no dining room but it had a shower.

Second, their two telephones, circa-1940s black Bakelite rotary dial, had what felt like a 2-pound receiver. My home had a wall mounted phone that I could easily hold and dial.

Third, the contents of their kitchen cupboard catered to an adult palette.

If my grandmother offered us cereal for breakfast, we would have two choices Grape-Nuts or Corn Flakes, never Frosted Flakes, Coco Puffs or Sugar Pops; my grandparents drank prune juice at breakfast never orange. And If they had ice cream, it was maple walnut.

The only soda in the house was ginger ale – pale dry or golden – and it was rarely refrigerated which meant if I were allowed to drink a small glass, someone had to dislodge a cube from the encrusted metal ice tray.

Both of my grandparents did enjoy a cold glass of water. And they always had a supply at the ready. Because they kept this thick, heavy glass bottle with its white snow-flaked lid full of cold water. I could drink as much cold water as I wanted, which somehow felt like a treat. My parents didn’t keep cold water in the refrigerator and chastised us for keeping the faucet running to get it cold.

I’m confident my grandparents didn’t buy the bottle for this purpose but held on to it when they had finished its original contents.

As a child, I loved this bottle and enjoyed seeing it full on the refrigerator shelf. It took years before I was allowed or capable of wielding it on my own.

When they passed away and we emptied out their house, I wanted this bottle. Simple in design but it embodied my childhood time with them.

Today, this glass jar houses dried garbanzo beans and serves as a reminder of those memories and their love.