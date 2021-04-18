Day 398 – Would You Watch This?

by

by Karen Topakian

In my endless attempt to find a TV series that features women in leading roles who use their intelligence, wit and courage to respond to an injustice and aren’t raped, murdered or assaulted in the process, I decided to create three different series that I would watch. Would you?

Sophie and Elizabeth have been married for a few years, but Sophie has never met Elizabeth’s family. When Elizabeth’s mother passes away, both women travel to the ancestral homestead to clean out the house and sell it. While making their way through the cavernous house, they find a locked door in the attic behind a heavy old dresser, which leads to a closet. Inside the closet, they discover documents from Elizabeth’s family history in the US and in Europe during WWII. Some of the information could adversely affect her living relatives, other pieces explain missing family history. The series explores what they do with the information, how they test its veracity and who tries to stop them from disclosing it.

Rita, a young mother of two school-aged children is an assistant manager at Mal’s Market, the local grocery store in her small town. Victor, her husband owns a small insurance agency. Rita notices that Mal’s can’t keep bottled water, iodine pills and Pepto-Bismol on the shelves. Though her boss dismisses her query, Rita starts to investigate who is buying the items and why. Her discovery points to an unreported contamination to the local water supply, which has adversely affected children and the elderly. (a combination Love Canal and Flint MI)

Olive and Ruth are two teenaged sisters who live in rural Southern Pennsylvania on their family farm in 1861. Both young women are educated and accomplished hunters and horseback riders. When the Civil War starts, they want to enlist to fight for the Union. Since women weren’t allowed to serve, they look for other ways to defeat the Confederates. Both of their parents believe in abolition, but keep their opinions quiet since their town has people who think otherwise. Olive sees her mother pass information secretly to a woman whom she has never seen before. In time, the sisters learn about the underground railroad and create a plan to help escaping slaves and transport them to the next safehouse. Their actions create peril for their family, but they remain determined.