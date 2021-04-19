Day 399 – Sharing My Wealth

April 19, 2021 by Leave a Comment

by Karen Topakian

On Saturday afternoon, Peg and I attended the San Francisco Human Rights Commission’s Campaign for Solidarity event in Civic Center Plaza.

Betty Hunter, the Commission’s educational equity liaison, urged people to take a kit – a black tote bag with free tickets to the Asian Art Museum and a children’s book of your choice to learn about different cultures.

Since Ms. Hunter urged us to share the wealth in these kits, I’m happy to share my wealth with you.

Here’s what I have to offer:

  • Linda Sue Park’s young Adult book A Long Walk to Water based on the true story of two children living in Sudan.
  • A free pass to the Asian Art Museum
  • This tote bag
  • This short sleeved T-Shirt (Men’s Medium)

All you have to do is send me a msg at ktopakian@yahoo.com about why you would like the item and how you will use it to support racial and ethnic solidarity and I will mail it to you!

Let’s see who signs up!

