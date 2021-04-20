Day 400 – What Others Are Saying About the Chauvin Verdict

by

by Karen Topakian

My words would pale in comparison to these responses to the Chauvin verdict.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.): “For a moment, we have a little bit of relief. … Now we need to focus on transforming policing in the United States.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.): “That a family had to lose a son, brother and father; that a teenage girl had to film and post a murder, that millions across the country had to organize and march just for George Floyd to be seen and valued is not justice. And this verdict is not a substitute for policy change.”

Athlete Naomi Osaka: “I was going to make a celebratory tweet but then I was hit with sadness because we are celebrating something that is clear as day. The fact that so many injustices occurred to make us hold our breath toward this outcome is really telling.”

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones: “A measure of justice does not make for a just society.”

George Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd: “This is everyone who’s been held down — pinned down — standing together in unity,” adding his brother is “smiling,” and praised Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, who was present at the conference.

American Civil Liberties Union: For the first time in Minnesota state history, a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man. While today’s verdict is a small win for police accountability and may help heal a grieving community, the systems that allowed George to be murdered — ripping him away from his family and the communities that loved him so much — remain fully intact.

Black Lives Matter: 330 days to confirm what we already knew. 330 days of reliving the trauma of George’s murder, fearing that the system would let us down again, and mourning so many more that we lost. For a murder witnessed by millions.