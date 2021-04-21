Day 401 – My Mother Hated To Lose Things

by

by Karen Topakian

Often when I visited my mother, she would hand me a list of places she wanted to visit, errands she wanted to run and things she had lost she wanted me to find.

I focused on the lost items first.

On one occasion, she asked me to find a clear plastic pen cap. Of course, being a bratty child/adult, I asked why she needed it. She dug in her heels and said, “I hate to lose things.”

She had already scoured the house in vain. She thought she had lost it in the bedroom, near her dresser but couldn’t find it.

I dropped to my hands and knees and felt around in the pile carpet in front of her blond mahogany dresser. When that effort failed, I lay flat on my stomach and looked underneath the heavy piece of furniture. Since it was too dark, I aimed a flashlight under the dresser, when that didn’t help, I slid a yardstick under it hoping to dislodge the cap.

At each successive effort, she admonished herself for losing it and urged me to stop looking and grew embarrassed by my efforts. Of course, I didn’t stop.

When I didn’t find it that day, I continued to look for the next few days. Each time she saw me rooting around, she would tell me to stop. Sadly, I never found it. I know after I left, she kept hunting. And I knew if she had found it, she would have told me. She never did.

On another occasion, she asked me to find a small paring knife she had dropped in the den couch while cutting up a piece of fruit. Again, she had tried repeatedly to unearth it herself, unsuccessfully.

I berated her, as she would have done with me, for not cutting it up in the kitchen. “I know, I know,” she responded. Though I was kidding, she didn’t hear that tone in my voice.

After pulling the cushions off the sofa, digging my hand deep into the frame and finally pulling the sofa away from the wall, I found the knife, which made her whole day. She exclaimed a few times how grateful she was for my efforts.

She kept saying, “I knew it was in there. I tried to find it myself.” I knew she had looked, and I knew it wasn’t easy for her to ask me to help.

Finding lost items was a small act I could do for her. And in those moments, I was able to repay her for all of the decades of acts, small and large, she had done for me.