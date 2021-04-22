Day 401 – My Earth Day Commitments

by

by Karen Topakian

As many people around the world celebrate Earth Day, I’ve decided to make a few new commitments to mother earth.

First, I will read and re-read the books that form the foundation of the environmental movement – Silent Spring, Walden, The Monkey Wrench Gang,…

Second, I will read books that are new to me about nature and ecology by indigenous, black and women authors – Braiding Sweetgrass, As Long As Grass Grows, There’s Something in the Water,…

Third, I will seek out more opportunities to learn about the biology of our earth that keeps us alive by taking a biomimicry course.

Fourth, I will continue to donate time and money to environmental organizations.

Fifth, I will participate in more direct actions to protect our planet.