Day 403 – There’s a Word for it, Languishing

by

by Karen Topakian

According to the NY Times, I’m suffering from a phenomenon called languishing – when you feel joyless and aimless, but not necessarily unhappy. Languishing occurs when you’re not so depressed as to feel hopeless, but nor are you thriving.

I have trouble focusing and concentrating for long periods of time. I jump from task to task without finishing anything. When I do finish something, I don’t achieve a sense of completion or satisfaction.

On many days, I just feel blah. I must work at building up interest, enthusiasm or engagement.

I know it will pass. And I know many people are truly suffering now with health issues, family crises and food and housing insecurity. Thankfully, I have none of those struggles in my life.

But for now, I have a word for my mood, languishing.