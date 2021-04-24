Day 404 – President Biden’s Words Carry Meaning

by

by Karen Topakian

“Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”

These words make all the difference.

No other president of the United States has uttered them. Many have said they might or at least said they thought about declaring the slaughter of Armenians as genocide, but none said it out loud.

Thank you, President Biden for stating the truth. For calling out the Ottoman Empire/Turkey’s role in murdering my brethren from 1915-1917.

Please note, these words do not bring justice; but they do put the US government on record for acknowledging the atrocities and label them appropriately as genocide.

These words do not change fate of the lives lost, the families torn apart and eliminated by these cold heinous acts of state sponsored terrorism, but they do put the US government in league with France, Scotland, Wales, Germany, Russia and other nations that have named it for what it is, genocide.

Fortunately, my grandparents and great grandparents immigrated to the US before Turkey’s actions, but I have extended family members who witnessed with their own eyes the death and loss and violence and terror unleashed.

Justice will start with Turkey acknowledging their systematic, planned actions designed to eliminate the Armenian people; they must hold themselves as a nation accountable for their actions. Then must come reparations and a true commitment to preventing such atrocities from ever again occurring.

Armenians are not the only people to have experienced this attempt at elimination. My own country, the US, has and did the same toward indigenous people and as China does now against the Uighurs. And of course, the dreadful Holocaust.

With our president’s statement comes the responsibility to ensure that the saying Never Again means Never Again.