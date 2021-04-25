Day 405 – Watching the Oscars with Alice

by

by Karen Topakian

On Oscar night tonight, I’m thinking back to February 2019, when I watched the Oscars with my mom, which I had probably never done. Normally, I wouldn’t visit her at this time of year, but she was experiencing health problems, which warranted a visit. Often, we discussed the winners by phone the next day.

She watched the event every year, whether she had seen the movies or not. Because she loved going to the movies and often suggested it as an outing when Peg and I were visiting. Sometimes we took her to movies we had already seen but we knew she would like. If it were set during World War II or in a location she had visited such as Greece or Paris, she was game. She loved the Hollywood stars, the big screen and anything starring Humphrey Bogart, Gregory Peck, Ingrid Bergman, Elizabeth Taylor and Meryl Streep to name a few.

When I realized I would be with her for the awards, I suggested we watch it with a bit of celebration. A friend had just told me she watched the awards with a festive cocktail and a plate of appetizers. I suggested to my mom that we do the same. We stopped at a local middle eastern deli to buy stuffed grape leaves, hummus, baba ghanoush and pita bread plus bottles of fizzy drinks.

I set up two TV snack tables in the den in front of the TV, where we ate, drank and. laughed. She commented on the cleavage – too much for a woman her age: fashion – her dress isn’t doing her any favors; jewelry – I would wear that necklace; hair styles – I didn’t think I would like her as a blonde; winners – I want to see that movie; and speeches – I think you forgot to thank your kindergarten teacher.

As we watched the In Memoriam section, with tears in our eyes, we both said, “oh I forgot she died” or “I loved him in…” or “I never knew what she looked like.”

A few days earlier, I had taken her to see Green Book, which I thought she would appreciate, and she did. When it received the Best Picture award, she was so excited. At the end of the ceremony, she thanked me for making the evening so fun.

Tonight, while watching the Oscars, I think back to that festive night she and I enjoyed together, toasting Hollywood.