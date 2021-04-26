Day 406 – A Daily Pleasure

by

by Karen Topakian

After Peg’s parents, Arthur and Margie, moved into their retirement home at Rivermead in NH, I asked them how they were adjusting to their new life. Both of her parents said they enjoyed meeting new people, joining new groups, serving on and leading various committees, joining weekly field trips to historic places and playing cards.

A few years later, I asked Margie how she spent her day knowing that she led an active life, that’s when she uttered this statement, “There are two things I look forward to every day, the mail and dessert.”

Her answer has resonated with me, particularly recently during Shelter-in-Place, because I too look forward every day to the mail and to food.

Since I do most of the cooking, I know exactly what we’re eating and I rarely eat dessert, no surprises there. But the mail is a different story and often a mystery. First, will we receive any. Second, will it be for me. Thirdly, will it be first class.

Often, it’s boring and predictable, except for the day the New Yorker arrives.

Recently, I had a red-letter mail day; two pieces of first-class mail arrived in one day. Both thank you notes, handwritten. One was a piece of artwork. I had to sit down to catch my breath when I saw them both in the mailbox.

In days of yore, people received personal first-class mail daily and in the early part of the last century twice a day. Though I receive emails and texts and private messages throughout the day, none of those missives can hold a candle to a first-class handwritten letter.

Margie, you were right I look forward to the mail delivery every day, too.