Day 407 – My Father and DIY

by

by Karen Topakian

As I browsed through a DIY project site, I thought back to my father who dabbled in DIY before his time. Mostly, because he didn’t like to pay for things he could make, do or scrounge for himself.

He once created a molded Styrofoam oud carrying case that was a combination of bulky, awkward and heavy. When he started the project, he thought he might be able to patent his design. In the end it became a one-of-a-kind item, sorry no pic.

On another occasion, when my father heard my mother admire a piece of gold furniture, she had seen in a magazine he spray painted an old trunk gold, thinking my mother would like it. She didn’t. It languished in the basement for decades.

One summer he fashioned his WWII parachute into a teepee where my sister could play. After a few minutes, spent inside we ran out, complaining it was too hot inside the white nylon fabric.

He also thought up inventions that he never created. Mostly, because my mother poo pooed them once she heard the beginning kernel of the idea.

When he grew tired of watching my mother fumble inside her handbag as she searched for her- fill in the blank – keys, lipstick, tissue, wallet. He thought women’s handbags should be designed akin to refrigerators – open the door, the light goes on – unzip or unclasp it and a light goes on. My mother created a litany of questions, once she heard the idea, where will you put the lightbulb, will it make the bag too heavy to carry, what if the bulb breaks in the bag and will you have to carry an extra bulb?

With the advent of shower gel my father thought the cleansing liquid should come out of a dispenser attached to the shower head. He thought a bather could pull a cord or push a button or flip a switch to squirt the liquid onto your head. My mother asked, how would you refill the container, what if you didn’t want the soap on your head but on your foot or back?

My father, the good sport he was, allowed my mother to tease him about his ideas. Now I merely think back with admiration for his inventive spirit.