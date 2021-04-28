Day 408 – A Different Day

by

by Karen Topakian

Instead of my usual day defined by emails, phone calls and zoom meetings, I walked away from my desk and computer to do a few things I haven’t done in a while.

First, I spent 2 hours reclining in a big chair at Vitalant, a.k.a., Blood Center of the Pacific, donating platelets.

Then I picked up a sandwich at Bi-Rite before checking in with my best pal for a long overdue telephone call about our lives, our work and the state of the world.

Shortly after we ended our call, a long-time friend stopped by for a visit. In person. I hadn’t seen him in more than a year. We sat in our courtyard, drinking tea and eating mandarin oranges. It all felt so normal and natural and definitely fun.

I long for more non-work personal fun informal interactions.

Soon, I hope we can all enjoy these activities together, safely, fully vaccinated.