Day 409 – Remembering a Departed Friend

by Karen Topakian

Five years ago today, a dear, dear friend passed away.

Eileen Hansen lived her ideals and commitment to social justice daily, if not hourly.

She cared about and supported the people of Palestine, the people in her Castro neighborhood, her fellow LGBTQ sisters and brothers, people with AIDS,…. Eileen never considered a cause too large, too global, too complicated, too intractable to warrant her attention.

She tilted at windmills and in many cases righted them.

I first met Eileen in the early 1990s when I attended a meeting organized by the Women AIDS Network (WAN). Though I was not a woman who had been diagnosed with AIDS, I knew my sisters in the struggle were not receiving the same support and resources as men. I was immediately attracted to Eileen’s intelligence and commitment. I reached out and joined forces.

As time wore on, I was invited to join the WAN Board of Directors and Co-Chaired the Policy Committee with Eileen. Eileen lived and breathed policy and she was so smart about it and could write for days and hours about the intricacies and plans and ideas for addressing the pandemic of AIDS as it affected women. I learned so much from her about all things involving AIDS. She was the brains of our policy work and we worked side by side for a long time.

In time, our professional relationship grew into a personal relationship. Her partner, Denise Wells, and my partner, Peg, became a foursome. We attended events together, ate meals together, laughed together, traveled together, discussed politics together and shared our hopes and dreams together.

When I learned about Eileen’s diagnosis of multiple myeloma, I could not believe that someone who seemed invincible in every respect would have her life shortened so unfairly.

The diagnosis did not stop her nor did the treatments she needed to take to lengthen her life.

Eileen approached every situation, every challenge, including her health, with an open and loving heart and a fierce commitment to justice.

In her final days, Denise asked me to sit with Eileen because she and others had to attend to important matters out of the house and needed someone there with Eileen to comfort and be with her. I dropped everything to do so and felt so honored. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was one of the last people to see Eileen alive. As I held her hand and comforted her and talked to her, I hoped she knew I did so with great love and admiration. A few hours later, Eileen passed away aside her partner and others.

As Denise planned Eileen’s memorial celebration, she asked me to emcee the event which I did gratefully.

Eileen touched many people’s lives through her policy work, her activism, her runs for elected office and her commitment to attending countless fundraising events, performing arts events, celebrations, brunches and late-night conversations.

I remain grateful for the years I worked with her and the legacy she left to me personally and to our world.