by Karen Topakian

The noted New Yorker cartoonist, Roz Chast, recently penned a short essay about dinner making at her home. She described the moment when neither she nor her husband wanted to cook or get takeout and before they were fully vaccinated so they couldn’t go to a restaurant. In that moment, they asked each other if they wanted to “Fend.” Meaning “picking around the kitchen, seeing what’s there and making a meal of it.” Leftover bits in the refrigerator, frozen or canned food.

They set the table, opened a bottle of wine and ate entirely different food – She chose leftover chicken fried rice, some lox and cream cheese on Triscuits and the end of a jar of pickles.

Apparently, she wasn’t the first person to Fend during COVID. When she posted about this occurrence on Instagram, she heard from others who used such terms as getcheroni, anarchy kitchen and going feral.

Peg and I have not succumbed to Fending yet but we have frequently described meal making as the Pantry Challenge. And this label arose long before COVID and persisted.

The Pantry Challenge may include a meal of pasta or rice accompanied by whatever vegetable remnants reside in the fridge – half of an onion, 1 slightly mashed garlic clove, a sweet potato stub, the last two jarred hot peppers, and a head of mostly wilted kale. Or the notorious BIG salad made from part of an apple, a not quite desiccated tangerine, canned beans, one hardboiled egg, large green olives and the non-mushy end of a cucumber served on a pile of lettuce leaves.

It’s only a matter of time before Peg and I Fend.