Day 411 – Reading The Sum of Us

by

by Karen Topakian

If you’re wondering about the definition, meaning and depth of structural racism and how it affects all people regardless of skin color, read Heather McGhee’s book “The Sum of Us.”

Within the 289 pages plus 102 pages of footnotes, you will find a well-written and researched tome that’s easy to read, infuriating, eye-opening, angering and inspiring. Ms. McGhee travels across the country talking to activists, union organizers, city officials and historians about the roots of the prevailing but inaccurate belief in the zero-sum paradigm, which she describes as “the idea that progress for some of us must come at the expense of others.”

With dexterity, heart and facts, she slays that trope and replaces it with an alternative vision and approach in which we all thrive.

On her pages, I learned about the banking and real estate industry, the WWII GI Bill and FDR’s practices and programs that contributed to and caused our current state of inequality and inequity. Some by design, some by benign neglect but all leading to the same results. And in many cases, also penalizing white people.

I guarantee that the last chapter, The Solidarity Dividend, will provide the most hope through concrete examples of people accomplishing more for everyone by working together.

This book would have lived on my reading list for a long time, had I not been invited to join a Greenpeace social justice book group, in which this book was selected. In addition to reading it, I had the pleasure of hearing Ms. McGhee answer our questions in an hour long zoom call. She’s as impressive on zoom as she is in writing.