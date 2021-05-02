Day 412 – My Parents’ Many Names

by

by Karen Topakian

My mother was born, Alice Annette Asadorian and my father, Armen Topakian. When my mother married, her name changed to Alice Annette Topakian.

When my father didn’t want to say her two syllable name Alice, he referred to my mother as Al, conveniently the same name as the guy who worked down the shop.

An acquaintance of my parents asked my father about Helen, meaning my mother, my father didn’t correct her and from then on, my mother’s new name was Helen.

She answered to it in public and in private.

During my father’s retirement years, he took up tennis and became an avid player. He took lessons and played in a league called the Hye Racketeers (Hye means Armenian).

Because he played tennis so often my mother started referring to him as Arthur Ashe. And then Arthur and eventually Art. I think my father appreciated the comparison to a Grand Slam winner.

Finally, one family member referred to them as A&A and then the A Team.