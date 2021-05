by

by Karen Topakian

If you longed to live in SF in the ‘60s, surrounded by bright colors and hypnotic graphics.



Or did live through that time and long to go back, check out the Further Magic Psychedelic Poster Journey, sponsored by the Haight Street Art Center and SF Rec & Parks at the SF County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park.

Free Admission to the show running Thursday-Sunday from 11-5 April 15-May 16.

#haightstreetart #furthermagic