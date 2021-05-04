Day 414 – Questions on a Cable Car Ride

by

by Karen Topakian

Squeezed into a bustling cable car, careening down Hyde Street, the older man seated next to me started to engage me in conversation. I took the bait, feeling a little adventurous in the moment. Normally I didn’t talk to strangers particularly men, but I thought what could happen?

I think he asked me if I lived here since mostly tourists rode the iconic cable cars. I said yes. He probably asked me what I did for work or where I lived. I gave vague and meaningless answers. Nothing that would indicate much about who I was or what I did or thought or believed in.

It was so long ago in the 1990s; I can’t remember if I showed any inquisitiveness toward him and his life.

Now I barely remember what he looked like, what he wore, what he thought. But I do remember his last question.

He looked down at my left hand placed on my thigh and noticed I didn’t wear a wedding ring. He patted my hand and asked, “Are you married?”

He wasn’t the first person to ever ask me this question, so I had an answer ready for such an inappropriate query from a stranger.

“No. It’s illegal.”

“Why?” he asked perplexed.

I waited for a moment then continued, “Because I’m a lesbian and it’s illegal for me to marry another woman.”

And that ended the conversation, as I hoped it would.