Day 415 – When I was a child, I talked too much. So I was told.

by Karen Topakian

My family called me an alyoudi bag, the Armenian word for flour – whatever I knew would come tumbling out and probably not at the right moment nor in the right company.

When I overheard my parents discussing buying a new car, I was told not to repeat it. Because no one else needed to know our business and certainly not business that included money.

When I overheard them talking about a family member, who had said something that irked my mother or ticked off my father, I was reminded not to repeat it.

When I overheard them arguing, which didn’t happen very often, but when it did it probably involved whether to accept an invitation to an event they might not want to attend, I was reminded not to repeat it.

I wasn’t sure where they thought I would say these things and when and to whom. But each time, I received the admonishment to keep it to myself.

On a few occasions I heard my parents telling other people, usually my maternal grandparents, about the very thing I was supposed to keep to myself. Not repeat.

I never brought it to their attention, but I noted it.

Even though I didn’t share these state secrets, or at least don’t remember sharing them I was the only one told not to repeat them. Never my sister, older by 2 years, because they knew and they said, she knew when to keep her mouth shut. A lesson she somehow absorbed that evaded me.

When my parents really didn’t want us to hear or know something that needed saying in front of us, they spoke in Armenian. A language my sister and I didn’t understand.

My mother was fluent in Armenian because her grandmother who lived with her while she was growing up didn’t speak English. But in my father’s family everyone spoke Armenian and English.

Because my father’s Armenian vocabulary wasn’t as robust as my mother’s he didn’t always understand hers. And when she needed to explain something in detail, he didn’t always absorb the nuances. She couldn’t revert to English so kept trying to find other ways to say it in Armenian so he would understand. On a few occasions, she became exasperated.

My parents didn’t really encourage us to learn our native language, but our grandparents did. My four grandparents were fluent, three could read and write. Both grandfathers spoke English with an Armenian accent, having emigrated here in their late teens. I didn’t always understand their pronunciation of English words but was instructed to never laugh or correct them.

My maternal grandmother, the only one born in the United States, repeatedly corrected my grandfather’s English language usage and pronunciation, a trait he didn’t appreciate and often told her to stop. But she felt it was her job as his wife to teach him proper English so he would sound more American.

Even though I was accused frequently of talking a lot, according to my mother my father couldn’t wait for me to talk. He already had one daughter who spoke, but she said he really was anxious for me to speak. Of course, I don’t remember this, but I did hear her ask him a few times during my adolescence after I had finished recounting a long story, are you still anxious for her to talk?