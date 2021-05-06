Day 416 – If ever there were a person who needed…

by

by Karen Topakian

a stimulus check, infrastructure support, increased hourly wages and childcare, it’s Precious Coleman, whom I read about in the NY Times.

Thirty-four-year-old, Precious Coleman lives in Clarksdale, MS with her 11- and 16-year-old sons, Jordyn and Jayciyon. She works as a security guard on the midnight shift at a casino 40 miles away.

Jordyn tries to keep up with his schoolwork online but since his mother can’t afford the internet, he can only log on, attend and do his homework when he has access to his mother’s cellphone.

Before they moved to MS, they lived in MI, where he scored the highest for his entire grade on a standardized test.

But no longer. Now he struggles, has missed classes and assignments and may need to repeat 5th grade. Not because he’s not capable but because he lacks online access.

Ms. Coleman paid for their move from the North to her former hometown in the South by selling her car and buying train tickets. After staying with friends and family members, she saved enough from her $12 an hour job to rent a 2-bedroom apartment.

Unfortunately, the apartment does not include a stove or refrigerator, which makes cooking and feeding her family challenging. Without a car to get to work, she needs to ride the bus for 70 minutes to the casino.

Her current financial priorities are stove, fridge, car before internet.

This hardworking woman needs the government’s help through investments in infrastructure. She needs an apartment with kitchen appliances, a $15 an hour job at a minimum, childcare help, transportation for her to get to work and for her son to attend school in person.

Ms. Coleman’s financial and logistical challenges are why this country needs to invest in its infrastructure and mandate a living wage. We need to ensure every Precious Coleman in our country has everything they need to thrive.