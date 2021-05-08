Day 418 – Exploring Playwriting

by

by Karen Topakian

I’m trying my hand at a new writing format, playwriting.

Today, I took a 3-hour online class from the Writing Salon titled, A Play in A Day where we explored writing a 10-minute play (5-8 pages) in class.

When I started the class, I didn’t have a character or plot in mind. But after learning about character and plot development tools from the teacher Jessica Litwak, I saw what I wanted to create.

As the class progressed, my 3 fellow students, the teacher and I shared our ideas about characters, and plots. Then we spent time writing. When we returned to the group, we asked each other questions about our plots and characters to help us navigate the rough spots.

With everyone’s, suggestions and ideas, I have a full piece in mind, which I will finish and send to Jessica for her feedback.

I might even share it here.