Day 419 – Tales of Alice

by

by Karen Topakian

My family did not have a Mother’s Day brunch tradition because my mother did not like going out for breakfast or brunch unless she were on vacation

“I don’t want to get up, take a shower, get dressed then go to a restaurant and wait for a table before I’ve eaten,” she said firmly.

She repeated these exact words every time and anytime someone, anyone mentioned or hinted at brunch or breakfast in a restaurant, even if she weren’t invited, she announced her opposition.

Fast forward to a few years ago; my mother scheduled a fasting blood test for 10 a.m. while I was visiting so I could take her.

She had to stop eating 12 hours before the test, therefore, she had to skip breakfast before her appointment.

“After the test, I will be hungry and will want to eat. I heard there’s a Denny’s near the doctor’s office would you mind going there?” asked my mother.

“No, but I thought you didn’t like to eat breakfast out?”

“I don’t but since we’re already out, we should eat breakfast. I don’t want to come back here and make it, I’ll be too hungry.”

After her test, we parked ourselves in a Denny’s booth. She ordered a big breakfast – omelet, toast, home fries, coffee.

As soon as the waitress delivered her meal, my mother dug right in and ate with gusto as if she hadn’t eaten in weeks.

In between bites she said, “This is fun, I don’t why we don’t eat breakfast out more often.”