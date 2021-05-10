Day 420 – Happy Birthday Grampa K!

by

by Karen Topakian

Grampa K

Today marks the 128th birthday of my paternal grandfather, Krikor Kevork Topakian, a gentle man who never did anything quickly.

Including eating his much beloved poached eggs, which he ate weekly for breakfast, sandwiched between two pieces of buttered toast. And like everything he ate, he chewed each bite 15 times.

When I make and eat this sandwich, I feel instantly transported to my childhood where I sat in my grandparent’s sunny kitchen nursing a bowl of slightly stale frosted flakes. Grampa K chewed his way through his egg sandwich. His false teeth squeaked with every bite. Stopping only to drink his cup of Postum.

I ate breakfast there with my sister on the mornings after we had spent the night. When my father would come to pick us up after breakfast, he would take out the trash for them or fix things that needed repairing.

My grandparents never had much trash. Just a plastic bag that held oranges or odd bits of paper. They ate well. Everything made from scratch, including yogurt.

My grandfather said repeatedly that someday America would drown in trash, how right he was.

He emigrated to the United States from Konya, Turkey before the 1915 Armenian genocide and landed in Detroit, MI where he worked for Henry Ford on the assembly line. In Detroit, he met my grandmother, Elizabeth where they lived for a few years and where my father was born. In time, they moved to Providence, RI where he lived with his wife, children and in-laws and worked in the family business, General Plating until 1949 when he suffered his first heart attack and never worked again.

Instead, Grampa K stayed home and among other activities cultivated a bright green thumb by growing flowers in their house in Cranston. African Violets filled their windowsills and plant stands. Fragrant white gardenia blossoms perfumed the air. His vegetable garden, which he tended by hand, included juicy red tomatoes, long thin Armenian cucumbers, chubby green peppers and tall wispy scallions.

When he wasn’t growing flowers and vegetables he was volunteering for the Armenian Church and Armenian organizations where he served as secretary, corresponding with its members by hand in English and Armenian.

Since he didn’t drive a car, he spent most of his time at home alone with the radio and TV to keep him company along with shelves of books written in Armenian about his homeland. Looking back, I would describe him as a lifelong learner since he always had his nose in a book or in Prevention magazine learning about health.

When he wasn’t reading, he was learning French by watching a language program on the TV education channel.

If he wanted a change of scenery he traveled by bus to downtown Providence, often to go to the movies.

Throughout his life, he experienced many health problems, which required surgery from head to toe – cataracts and glaucoma to problems with his feet. He never complained about the time spent at either Jane Brown or Rhode Island Hospital or recuperating at home.

I can’t remember hearing him raise his voice, engage in a loud conversation or argue with anyone.

While growing up, I didn’t think I was much like him. But as I age, I see more of myself in him. Reading about health, eating carefully, trying to create very little trash and of course, loving poached egg sandwiches.