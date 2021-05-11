Day 421 – Another Few Firsts Today

by

by Karen Topakian

For the past few Tuesday mornings, I have attended my re-constituted Rhythm & Motion dance class outside at Yerba Buena Garden Festival.

Two teachers alternate leading the class from a circular raised stage while my fellow classmates and I follow along on the grass and paved walkway. Up until last week, we had to dance 6 ft apart under the hot sun wearing masks. But today, we could doff our masks if we continued to keep our distance because San Francisco has entered the Yellow Tier.

I no longer needed to stop after every dance to drink water and catch my breath as I had to do while wearing a mask. I could make it through the whole energetic class without stopping. What a relief.

Tonight, my book group met in person, all 8 of us, for the first time since February 2020. We shared stories and updates over appetizers, discussed and dissected the book, Ministry For the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson while eating dinner, lingered a bit over desert then made our way home.

All very normal and natural. All very unfamiliar but not unwelcome.