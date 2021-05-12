Day 422 – Saved by YouTube

by

by Karen Topakian

I spent a few hours in our garage today, plowing through cardboard boxes full of files and office equipment where I found two items, I had once contemplated tossing – a dented and stained Rainbow Warrior III metal water bottle and a black clock from the blood bank given to me for donating pints of blood. I had remembered sticking them in this box because I couldn’t bear to toss them out despite their maladies.

This metallic green water bottle held sentimental value; I had clutched it through the nights aboard the Rainbow Warrior III while sailing from San Francisco to San Diego. It had kept me hydrated and stable and my nausea at bay.

Before I tossed it in the landfill bin, I decided to look on Google for ways to clean it. Up popped several beautifully produced YouTube videos with easy-to-follow instructions e – with a paste of baking soda and warm water swished around with a bottle brush.

With that success, I decided to attack the broken clock, I carefully removed the dead battery completely stuck to the corroded contact points. The clock wasn’t worth anything financially, but it had been a gift. Maybe I could clean the contact points!

Back to google where YouTube offered several videos and instructions about how to clean the contacts. I watched a few and read a few articles before applying white vinegar with Q-tips, waited for it to dry, popped in a fresh battery and it worked like a charm.

Thank you, YouTube for saving 2 items destined for the landfill!