Day 423 – By the 6th Day

by Karen Topakian

I could see the tan mark from my watch strap. Often one of the few things I wore other than clothes on a sun-soaked vacation to St. Maarten. The watch strap would provide a clear line between work and vacation.

On my wrist, the line was clear. I had been laying in the sun for days. And loving every minute of the heat and the humidity and the salty waves and the cool outdoor shower.

I’m sure the tan line emerged before day 6 but it had better be present by day 6 because I would need to leave by day 7 and I needed to return home with a tan. The one item you couldn’t bring back for anyone else.

My mother often lamented that it was hard work getting a tan. You had to lie in the hot sun exposing as much skin as possible. No coverups or blankets or towels to ward off the heat. That was the point. The sun. And the much-desired tan. Not sure why it was called a tan, because my skin didn’t tan, it browned and rarely ever burned.

She said we had to sweat to get a tan and, therefore, it was work and we should be paid for our efforts. She never said by whom and for how much. But she truly considered it work.

I once had a fair-haired and fair-skinned boyfriend of Irish descent who could barely last an hour on the hot sands of RI beaches, while I could last for a day. Shortly after arriving, he covered himself in a towel to stop the UV rays from burning his skin.

His inability to lounge at the beach was reason enough for my mother to declare that he wasn’t a good match. Eventually she was right he wasn’t, but not for that reason alone.

I could surely show a tan line elsewhere other than my wrist, on my upper thigh or on my midriff. But those sites weren’t always available when it came time to show off the fruits of my labor.

By the 6th day, I also had sunglass lines around my eyes. Yes, I could lie in the sun for hours, but I did need eye protection to read. The other activity that took up most of my time on a sun-soaked vacation. At times I wore a hat with a big brim to shade my eyes so I could read but then I wouldn’t get much sun on my face.

The whole enterprise was a balancing act. Between the position of the beach chair toward the sun and the water. Why come to the beach and not face the water? I might as well sit at home. But sometimes facing the water meant not facing the sun. Oh, the calculations I had to make to ensure the element aligned perfectly. Then of course the earth rotated and I was out of whack. Some days I favored the sun and others the water.

By the end of the week, I had enjoyed as much of both as I could. Regardless of which direction I faced, I would disrupt it all to go in the ocean and allow the reflection from the water contribute to my tan.

By the 7th day, when I was flying home, I recounted the number of books I had written and marveled at the line on my wrist that told the whole story.