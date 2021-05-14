Day 424 –Another First

by Karen Topakian

Last night Peg and I ate INSIDE a restaurant, a first since Feb 2020, instead of just ordering take out.

Before we walked through the door of Gyro Express, we confirmed that we would eat inside.

A few tables and a few seats at the counter were occupied but not enough to feel crowded. We found a table safe enough distance from others and waited for our dinners to arrive.

Though we were eating indoors, we kept our coats on because the door was wide open to let in the foggy cool Castro breeze.  

As we enjoyed our meal, we remarked on how normal it felt along with how strange.

Big Bonus: For the first time in 15 months nobody had to clean up after dinner!

