Day 425 – Emma Goldman Goes Home

by Karen Topakian

In my ongoing never-ending search to find the right place to donate items I no longer want, I emailed the Emma Goldman Papers Public History Project last December to inquire if they were interested in receiving these three posters. I had bought them at The Dorr War Collective Book Store in Providence and tacked them up on my walls in Newport and Jamestown, RI and San Francisco.

When the History Project didn’t respond, I reluctantly agreed to donate them to Goodwill but felt badly that they probably would languish there and not receive the place of glory they deserved.

After Peg completed the Goodwill drop off, I heard from Candace Falk, the archivist at the Public History Project. She said she would have liked the posters and a short write up about me and the time in which when I purchased them. I had to tell her they were gone. We both decided it wasn’t tragic, but I still felt badly that I had failed my anarchist heroine.

Last night while we were showing some friends our garage and the giant organizing project, I spied the orange mailing tube where the posters had lived for the last 20 years. I have walked into that garage countless times since December and never noticed the tube. But last night I did, propped up against the window in the corner.

This morning I moved a few items to retrieve it. I opened it up to, lo and behold, find my Emma Goldman posters along with one of Lenin with text in Russian. (I really don’t know where that one came from never having been a fan of Lenin but nonetheless it was in our garage in the same mailing tube.)

I recontacted Ms. Falk this morning to tell her my good news. Now, I will write a short bio, suitable to accompany my donation.