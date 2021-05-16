Day 426 – A Trip to Glen Canyon Park

by

by Karen Topakian

Instead of taking our usual Sunday long walk to Golden Gate Park, we headed in a different direction to wild and woolly Glen Canyon Park. When we had our dog, Hoover, and a car, this was a popular destination for the three of us. Hoover enjoyed the trail, the little creeks and jumping over a long ago fallen log.

The park’s facilities have changed dramatically in the last two decades. Now it features a rec center, public restrooms, plantings and plenty of flat space for picnics, family gatherings and birthday parties.

We saw all these events and more plus dogs of all stripes and sizes enjoying the great outdoors with their humans.

I love this park because there are a few spots where I can stand and not see any signs of civilization. No buildings. No power lines. cars or roads. For a moment, a mere moment, I think I am on a backwoods trail instead of deep in my fair city.

Walking in Glen Canyon bears little comparison to walking in GG Park, with its beautifully landscaped gardens and plantings and ponds and benches. But Glen Canyon has steep trails to increase your heart rate, long views and giant shade trees.

The one piece they have in common is both places are publicly owned and maintained, open and available to everyone for free. We can all enjoy the great outdoors within our 7-mile square home.