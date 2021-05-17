Day 427 – The Joys of City Lights

May 17, 2021

by Karen Topakian

Today, I took a walk through North Beach, with a cousin of Peg’s visiting from LA. After discussing some possible tourist attractions, he announced he wanted to visit City Lights Bookstore.

I couldn’t remember the last time I had visited this venerable establishment of intellectual curiosity and rigor. As soon as I walked through the door, I felt at home, more than I do in other bookstores. It’s not only because City Lights stocks literature and poetry from around the world but because of its unique nonfiction sections labeled here.  

Each sign houses a treasure trove of volumes, thick and thin. Obscure and popular. Current and historical.

I limited myself to buying two books: Angela Davis’ “Women, Race and Class.” (I accidently left my previous copy on a BART train. I hope the person who found it enjoyed it.) And Peter Wohllben’s, “The Secret Wisdom of Nature.” Part of my personal commitment to read more books about the natural world.

City Lights – A feast for your heart, soul and mind.

