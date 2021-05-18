Day 428 – Tuesday Just Became

May 18, 2021

by Karen Topakian

my favorite day of the week. Because my favorite dance school, Rhythm & Motion, offers free classes at Yerba Buena Garden from 11 to 12.

Two teachers lead the class from a little stage area while we students spread out on the lawn and on a little of the walkway. Everyone has a good view of the teacher’s choreography. They teach dances that I know and love and have danced many times for many years. My bare feet relish the opportunity to dance on the green grass.

Yerba Buena Garden Festival pays the teachers and allows us to dance for free. All the dancers need to do is donate to the Garden Festival if we feel so moved. And I am moved as I dance in this joyful, excellent cardio work out.

Liberating in every respect.

