Day 429 – Time to Volunteer in Person

by

by Karen Topakian

Today, I attended a zoom volunteer orientation for CUESA (Center for Urban Education About Sustainable Agriculture), the folx who run two SF Farmers’ Markets: the Ferry Building Farmer’s Market and the Mission Community Market:

Now that the city is opening back up, I thought volunteering at an in-person activity would prove more rewarding than volunteering online. Plus, I love everything about food – planning menus, food shopping, cooking, and of course, eating.

Also, by working with fresh produce, I would harken back to a job I held decades ago as a manager at the Family Food Co-op in Wakefield, RI, one of two food co-ops near the University of Rhode Island. I loved everything about that job, from organizing the produce, to working with volunteers to talking to members.

I don’t know where or how I will fit in as a CUESA volunteer, but I do know that working at the intersection of food, farmers and hungry people would prove gratifying.