Day 430 – Photo Organizing Project

May 20, 2021 by Leave a Comment

by Karen Topakian

Another chapter in my effort to organize items from my parents’ home.

Yesterday, with the help of a friend, we sorted through photo albums and loose photos of mine and my family to determine, which ones should be digitized.

Some photos had not aged well, others were faded or had incurred damages through many years of handling and sorting. A few were not flattering of anyone in the picture or were of people I did not recognize or care to remember.

Today another friend, who had recommended the photo digitizing company, helped me put like sizes together before packing them in a box for shipment tomorrow.

I’ve attached some of the photos here to show you breadth of the collection. Some made me laugh, others cry as I remember the faces of people who are no longer with us and a few made me wonder why someone had bothered to take the photo.

Filed Under: Uncategorized
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: