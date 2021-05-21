Day 431 – Remembering Nana

by

by Karen Topakian

Nana

Seventeen years ago today, my Nana passed away at the age of 100. I still miss her every day. Through the years, I have written many times about her love of the Armenian church, her family and the Republican Party. Here are a few of my favorite Nana witticisms.

FOOD

Here’s what happened when I told her in 1976 that I had decided to become a vegetarian.

“Why?” she asked. “Because the 10 commandments say, Thou shalt not kill,” trying to appeal to her Christian sensibility. “That’s not what they meant,” she retorted.

When I wouldn’t eat food that had even small amounts of meat cooked in it, she said, “Who’s going to know?” Or “A little meat won’t kill you.”

As I persisted with my vegetarianism, she tried to appeal to my logic by saying, “When you go into Almacs (local grocery chain) to buy meat, you can’t think that the meat in the case used to be an animal, because if you did, you would never buy it.”

DRINK

Whenever anyone offered her an alcoholic beverage, she always provided one of two answers, “I’d rather eat my calories.” Or “I don’t need a drink to be gay.”

TV

When my sister and I slept overnight at my grandparent’s house, we were allowed to watch television but had to be in bed by 9 o’clock. One of our favorite shows, “Burkes Law,” a detective/legal show ended at 9. At approximately, 8:45 she would rise from the sofa, turn off the television and tell us to get ready for bed. When we protested that we needed to watch the last 15 minutes to find out who committed the crime, she announced, “TV goes on forever.”

SAN FRANCISCO

In 1984, I decided to move with my girlfriend, Carolyn, to San Francisco to attend graduate school. (My Nana had met my girlfriend many times, though she didn’t know about the relationship.) When I told Nana, I was moving with Carolyn to a city she liked and had visited a few times she said,

“The homosexuals are ruining it,” she declared.

“Do you know any homosexuals?” I asked

“No.”

“How do you know you don’t know any?” I continued.

“I would know. I could tell.”