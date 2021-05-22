Day 432 – Alice, Armen and Publisher’s Clearing House

by

by Karen Topakian

My father, the eternal optimist, butted up against my mom, the diehard realist.

“When do we get back from our trip, Alice?” asked my father.

“On the 23rd, why?” answered my mother.

“Damn, we won’t be home when Publisher’s Clearing House hands the check to the winner.”

“You know it’s rigged?”

“What do you mean?”

“You’re not going to win.”

“How do you know?”

“Because you’ve filled out the form every time and every time you don’t win.”

“It says you don’t have to order magazines to win.”

“I don’t care what it says, you’re not going to win.”

“Somebody has to win, why shouldn’t it be me?”

“Nobody is going to win.”

“If I do win, I won’t share the prize with you.”

“I don’t care.”

“You don’t want a new house or a new car?”

“If we get a new house, I will just have to clean more rooms, bigger rooms. And I love my car.

“We could take more vacations.”

“We already take one or two a year, how many more do you want?”

“Isn’t there anything you would want to do with the money?”

“You mean with the money you’re not winning?”

“I already figured it out, I will give some to the girls and to my brother.”

“That’s very generous of you.”

“I can’t keep it all for myself. Is it too late to change the dates?”

“Do you really want to change our travel plans, our plane and hotel reservations and all of the other arrangements because Publisher’s Clearing House might and that’s a big might come by on that day to give you a big check and some balloons?”

“When you put it that way it does sound crazy. I will send it in anyway and ask Gail to stay here in case they come.”