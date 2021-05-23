Day 433 – Armen, it’s not funny

by

by Karen Topakian

“Hey Al, who was on the phone?” asked my father as he lay down on the den sofa for a nap on a Saturday afternoon.

“Cal. Boden,” answered my mother as she pulled in the vacuum cleaner.

“What did she want?”

“She invited us to come over tonight.”

“Do I have time for a nap?”

“I said yes. We aren’t doing anything tonight, are we? Not for dinner, after dinner.”

“We haven’t seen them in a while,” acknowledged my father as he started to nod off.

“That’s what she said. Then she apologized for the late invite. She called it a, Come as You Are party?”

“What does that mean?” mumbled my father as he started to drift off.

“Nothing fancy. Casual. Just wear whatever you have on. Just dessert and coffee. I offered to take something, but she said no.”

My father started to snore.

“It’s just us. Are you listening?”

“Wait, what kind of a party?” responded my father groggily.

It’s not a party, come as you are.”

My father sat bolt upright. “I have an idea.”

“Oh Armen, no.”

“It’s funny.”

“I will bet you it isn’t. Tell me first,” she asked as she crossed her arms across her chest.

“I’m going to wear my tux.”

“Your what?”

“My tuxedo.”

“Why? She said come as you are. Casual.”

“I know, that’s the funny party. I’ll wear a tux.”

“Armen, it’s not funny. People will laugh at you not with you. Do you even know where your tux is?”

“It’s in the attic,” said my father as he swung his legs down to the floor.

“Don’t go up there it’s a mess. You won’t be able to find it.”

“I know just where it is,” announced my father as he leapt up from the sofa through the kitchen and the bedroom up the attic stairs.

“Oh Armen, trust me it’s not funny. It might not fit you. Do you even have a tux shirt to wear under it? I’m not ironing one for you,” yelled my mother from the base of the stairs. After waiting a few minutes for him to come down, she returned to vacuuming.

A few minutes later my father appeared in the den. “Look Alice, it fits,” he proudly announced as he twirled around in his wide lapel tuxedo from the 1940s. “Now I can go back to my nap.”